'AMPLIFY!Voices4Change' Social Justice Project - Podcast Cover Submissions And Cash Prize!

Inside Out Theatre and The Renegade Theatre Company are seeking the design for the cover of the podcast channel for their project "AMPLIFY!Voices4Change. The project, funded by The Community Foundation of Broward, focuses on social justice and is designed to give voice to populations in need of being heard. The year-long project is taking place in three phases: Phase 1 includes community forums throughout Broward County; Phase 2 is the development of a podcast channel and Phase 3 is an original theatrical production performed by Broward County residents and scheduled for April, 2022. Entries are being accepted beginning September 3 and the contest will end September 30. A $250 prize will be awarded to the winner of the contest and will be announced on October 4. For more info: call 954-249-1380 or email amplifyvoices4change@gmail.com. Support has been provided by the following Funds at The Community Foundation of Broward: John D. Ryan Fund, Harold D. Franks Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund.

About the Community Foundation of Broward:Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward helps families, individuals and organizations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 479 charitable Funds represent more than $200 million in assets, distributing $131 million in grants over the past 36 years. The Community Foundation provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter. The Foundation empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community - and to BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org