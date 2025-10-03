AARLCC to Present Annual Lecture Series Honoring Dr. Niara Sudarkasa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



he African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), in partnership with the Friends of AARLCC, will launch of an annual lecture series honoring Dr. Niara Sudarkasa (1938-2019)-renowned cultural anthropologist, Africanist, university president, and Fort Lauderdale native.

The second annual memorial lecture will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM at AARLCC. The event is free and open to the public; registration is required - Register Here. The event is sponsored by The Friends of AARLCC, the Broward County Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., North Broward County Alumnae Chapter, and South Broward Alumnae Chapter.

Born Gloria Albertha Marshall in Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Sudarkasa was a prodigy who graduated from Dillard High School at 14, entered Fisk University at 15, and later earned her bachelor's from Oberlin College. She became the first African American woman to teach at Columbia University, the first appointed assistant professor of anthropology at NYU, and the first Black faculty member in the University of Michigan's Department of Anthropology. Her historic career culminated in becoming the first African American woman president of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

A prolific scholar, she authored works such as "Where Women Work" and "The Strength of Our Mothers." She also served as AARLCC's Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence (2002) and donated her archives in 2006, now the second-largest manuscript collection at AARLCC.

Delivering the keynote is Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D., Ed.D., President and CEO of Benedict College and its first woman leader.

"Dr. Sudarkasa's life and work showcase the powerful impact of scholarship, leadership, and service. Her groundbreaking accomplishments continue to motivate generations of scholars and leaders. It is a privilege to help honor her legacy." - Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis

Dr. Tameka Hobbs, historian and AARLCC library manager, adds:

"The creation of this annual lecture ensures that Dr. Sudarkasa's vision, scholarship, and dedication to knowledge will continue to inspire and educate future generations."

About the Niara Sudarkasa Collection at AARLCC

The collection comprises correspondence, scholarly writings, photographs, audiovisual recordings, and more, offering rare insights into Yoruba culture, higher education, and the global Black experience.

Explore the digital collection here: Niara Sudarkasa Collection.

Event Details

Location:

African American Research Library and Cultural Center

2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

Admission: Free | Registration required-https://broward.libnet.info/event/14141299

