7th Annual Teen Broadway Performances Announced At L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The YMCA of South Florida's annual “Teen Broadway” program takes center stage with the presentation of an original play, Where Is Happily Ever After?: The Reality within, on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Victory Black Box Theatre, in the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale.

This production, presented by Flagstar Foundation, marks the seventh year of the YMCA of South Florida's Teen Broadway performances, where students from ages five to 15 have the chance to experience what it takes to be part of a full-scale performance. Continuing with the tradition of focusing on a different theme each year, this play explores the universal desire of a "happily ever after" feeling through the stories of a group of friends navigating their personal battles with everyday social stressors. The narrative delves into how social pressures, such as fear, joy, sadness, anger, embarrassment, envy and depression, affect their daily lives. Through powerful performances, the play highlights the hidden struggles that today's youth face, including family obligations, financial hardships, disabilities, self-image issues and the impact of increased school violence.

The Y's Teen Broadway is an enrichment literacy program focused on the arts in assisting and educating students to develop life skills, such as problem-solving, team building, collaboration, creativity, public speaking, mental wellness, and pre/post media production.

"We are incredibly proud of our Teen Broadway program for continuing to provide a platform for young voices to explore real-life challenges," said Sharon Hughes, Family & Youth Resource Director for the YMCA of South Florida. "This year's performance tackles the complex issue of a child mental wellness and its impact on youth, shedding light on struggles that often go unnoticed. Through creativity and collaboration, our students not only tell their stories, but also develop invaluable life skills that will serve them well beyond the stage."

Early bird discount tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://ymcasouthflorida.org/event/teen-broadway-where-is-happily-ever-after/2025-02-15/. Day-of-performance tickets are $15 and will be available for purchase on site at the Victory Black Box Theatre. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information about the Y, visit ymcasouthflorida.org.

Comments