2024 Island SPACE Reggae Genealogy Concert Set For February

Cedella Marley, Marcia Griffiths & Patricia "Miss Pat" Chin to receive lifetime achievement awards at Reggae Genealogy concert.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

On Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., in celebration of Reggae Month, the story of Jamaican music will be presented to South Florida in a bold and unprecedented homage. The inaugural Click Here event, an outdoor concert chronicling the origins, evolution and influence of Jamaican music, will take place at one of South Florida's most popular and progressive shopping destinations - Broward Mall in the City of Plantation. The entire history of Jamaican music will come alive in words, music, video and live performances for a fully immersive experience. Reggae Genealogy is produced by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, so the music, performances and other elements will be appropriate for families, shoppers and fans of all ages.

The three-hour showcase will trace the early beginnings of popular Jamaican music, prior to Jamaican independence from Britain in 1962, to the present, touching on mento, ska, nyabinghi, rocksteady, lovers rock, dub, reggae and dancehall. The showcase will also highlight the influence of Jamaican music on genres such as hip hop, reggaeton, EDM and Afrobeats. Attendees can come out early to enjoy food and artisan vendors in the event area as well as inside the mall.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

The nation's only Caribbean heritage museum, Island SPACE periodically honors members of the community for their accomplishments and service. In a scheduled presentation during the Reggae Genealogy concert, three women icons will be recognized for their contributions to Jamaican music worldwide. Honorees include CEO of the Marley Group of Companies and the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, Cedella Marley, the most respected woman singer in reggae history, Marcia Griffiths, and the co-founder of the largest global reggae music label, Patricia "Miss Pat" Chin of VP Records.

Island SPACE co-founder and president Calibe Thompson said, "As a woman leading this distinguished organization, it is all the more gratifying to me that we are presenting our first lifetime achievement awards to this trio of powerful women. They inspire me personally, and have collectively inspired generations of women and men."

Prelude Panel Discussion

The Reggae Genealogy concert is billed as a melding of entertainment and education, with affiliated activities and campaigns leading up to the main event. On Saturday, January 20, at a recent prelude to the main event, more than 120 attendees, including City of Plantation Mayor Nick Sortal, packed into Island SPACE Caribbean Museum for the Reggae Genealogy panel discussion and launch party under the theme "The Roots & Fruits of the Reggae Family Tree." To introduce the conversation, Mayor Sortal reflected, "I can't tell you how blessed and grateful we are that you [Island SPACE] are here." He continued, "Let's keep learning, and if we all keep learning, the world is going to be that much of a better place."

Watch the panel discussion.

Moderator Richard Blackford (left) with panelists Willie Stewart, Maxine Stowe, Abebe Lewis and Mr. Vegas. (Panelist Copeland Forbes is off camera to the left of Mr. Vegas). | Photo by David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

2024 Island SPACE Reggae Genealogy Concert Set For February

An enrapt audience listens to the wisdom of reggae industry professional Maxine Stowe. | Photo by David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

Throughout the evening, Willie Stewart (former Third World band member), Maxine Stowe, Copeland Forbes, Abebe Lewis (industry professionals) and Mr. Vegas (dancehall/reggae artist) shared thoughts on the influence of reggae, methods for monetization, and how Jamaicans can take better advantage of the music that has proliferated beyond the island's borders.

Reggae Genealogy event sponsors including Mayor Sortal representing the City of Plantation, Neki Mohan of Visit Lauderdale and David Mullings of Blue Mahoe Capital shared their support for the event and the museum.

2024 Island SPACE Reggae Genealogy Concert Set For February

Plantation Mayor Nick Sortal addresses the audience. | Photo by David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

2024 Island SPACE Reggae Genealogy Concert Set For February

Event sponsor Neki Mohan of Visit Lauderdale addresses the audience. | Photo by David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

2024 Island SPACE Reggae Genealogy Concert Set For February

Event sponsor David Mullings of Blue Mahoe Capital asks a meaningful question. | Photo by David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

More About the Concert

Gates for the Reggae Genealogy concert open at 3pm with showtime at 6pm. Afternoon attendees can enjoy pre-show activities and tours of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum inside the Broward Mall.

In addition to the main performance elements, during the show, beloved icons of the past and present such as Harry Belafonte, the first recording artist to sell a million records in the U.S., will be creatively featured in the narrative. Living legends like Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, the first reggae band to win a Grammy, will make special guest appearances.

Pre-sold tickets are $20 or $25 at the gate. Find tickets, general, sponsorship, vendor and volunteer information at www.reggaegenealogy.org

Support and Background

Reggae Genealogy is powered by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and by Grace Tropical Rhythms, presented in partnership with Broward Mall and the City of Plantation, and made possible in part by the support of the Broward County Cultural Division, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Blue Mahoe Capital, Visit Lauderdale, Only the Best Printing, the Beach Channel, Jamaica Tourist Board, the State of Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Judith Cornfeld Fund for the Arts, Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund.

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region, in South Florida and the broader diaspora. The public is invited to visit the Caribbean museum Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Visit www.islandspacefl.org to learn more.




