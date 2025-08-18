10th Annual Urban Film Festival Coming to Miami This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 10th Annual Urban Film Festival will take place over Labor Day Weekend, August 29-31, 2025, at various venues, including the Overtown Performing Arts Center and Silverspot Cinemas in Downtown Miami.

This highly anticipated event offers free admission to a range of activities, such as panel discussions, networking events, and masterclasses led by industry professionals. It is one of the largest free film festivals, and this year's theme is "Shoot Your Shot, Tell Your Truth."

To attend, guests must register online for both the festival and any film screenings. General registration (Register Here) for the festival is now open. Registration is required for specific screenings on August 30th and 31st due to limited seating in theaters. Guests are advised to arrive 15-20 minutes early to ensure entry.

A special celebration on Friday, August 29, will honor the students of the 1st Take Youth Film summer program. Florida Film House will award $500 scholarships to 11 graduating seniors, made possible through the generosity of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Desmin & Dover Law Firm. This event is private and not open to the general public.

Education sessions, industry insights, and film screenings will highlight Saturday, August 30. Panels, screenings, and awards will take center stage on Sunday, August 31, as the Urban Film Festival continues its mission to inspire, educate, and celebrate cinema in all its forms.

Event Schedule

Friday, August 29, 2025

3:30 PM - 6:00 PM: Youth Empowerment with the 1st Take Youth Film Program at The Overtown Performing Arts Center, Hosted by Romeo Miller, Allen Maldonado, and Kamal Ani-Bello.

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Welcome to Miami Celebration Party at Red Rooster, Hosted by Miami-Dade County Film Commissioner Frances Franco & Broward County Film Commissioner Sandy Lighterman, and Music by DJ Epps.

Saturday, August 30, 2025

12:00 PM - 8:30 PM: Best of Urban Film Festival screenings at Silverspot Cinema in Miami.

12:00 PM - 8:30 PM: Free Film Master Discussions at Silverspot Cinema, covering topics from writing, producing, cinematography, acting & directing. Meet & greet at the bar with each industry professional directly after master discussions.

Sunday, August 31, 2025

12:00 PM - 8:30 PM: Best of Urban Film Festival screenings at Silverspot Cinema in Miami.

12:00 PM - 8:30 PM: Free Film Panels: Faith in Film, Women Shaping the Future of Film, Mastering Film Distribution, State of the Industry Discussion, and Maximizing Budget & Creativity at Silverspot Cinema. Meet & greet at the bar with each industry professional directly after panels.

1:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Health is Power Symposium & Community Health Fair at Dorsey Library. Mental Health, Health Disparities, Chronic Disease Prevention, and Health Equity.

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM: Urban Film Festival Awards Ceremony hosted by Athule Mbekeni & Allen Maldonado at Silver Spot Cinema.

9:00 PM - 12:00 AM: Official Awards After Party at Red Rooster with DJ Epps.

Venues

Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC): 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Red Rooster: 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Silverspot Cinemas: 300 SE 3rd St #100, Miami, FL 33131 Dorsey Memorial Library, 100 NW 17th St, Miami, FL, 33136

Parking Options

Nearby Parking Garages:

Met Square Garage (on-site, 3rd St entrance - $10 all-day w/ validation) Whole Foods Garage (across the street - $10 for 4 hours with/ validation) Bayfront Garage (2 blocks away)

Public Transit:

Metromover to Knight Center Station or Bayfront Park Station Metrobus stops on SE 3rd St and Biscayne Blvd

Freebee (Free Rides in Downtown):

Download the Freebee app: Click Here to Download Request a ride to Silverspot Cinemas (300 SE 3rd St) Freebee operates throughout Downtown and Brickell