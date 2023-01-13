The Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This Month

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, award-winning New York based soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker will bring blues and grit to Memphis with her unstoppable band, The Kelli Baker Band.

Hot on the heels of her September smashing release, "Blood on the Nile" Baker has been picking up speed, sweeping the Long Island Blues Society's "Road to Memphis" challenge. Baker is also being recognized by the National Women in Blues, selected to perform at the "Women in Blues" showcase in Memphis, TN.

The Kelli Baker Band will perform on historic Beale Street in Memphis, TN, at the International Blues Challenge, among 260 international winners.

The Kelli Baker Band won the Long Island Blues Society's "Road to Memphis" challenge, spanning Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens. They go on to compete January 25-28 in the IBC. Kelli Baker will also be performing in the National Women in Blues Showcase at Alfred's on Beale Street, Thursday, January 26th, at 1PM.

"The International Showcase will open the event in May with competition rounds in venues located along historic Beale Street. The International Blues Challenge will conclude with finalists performing at the Orpheum Theater.

The Blues Foundation, is world-renowned as THE organization dedicated to preserving blues music history and celebrating recording and performance. The International Blues Challenge is the Blues Foundation's signature event that turns all of Beale Street into a five-day big blues venue for more than 260 blues acts from around the world." - www.bealestreet.com

The Kelli Baker Band:

Kelli Baker (Guitar/Vocals)

Richard Vichlenski (Guitar)

Andrew Dwork (Drums)

Matthew Hoyer (Bass)

Featured performers on "Blood on the Nile":

Dave Solomon (Pedal Steel Guitar)

Bobby Sarnowski (Keyboard)

Andy Dai (Saxophone)

About Kelli Baker:

Recently signed as a Brand Ambassador for Monster Products, Kelli Baker is a Sony Music Artist under Bad Jeu Jeu Records/CDX Nashville.

With a powerhouse voice dripping with a haunting sensuality that slips easily into growling old school blues-tones, Kelli speaks her heart like a beat poet in a late night dive. The kind you only know if you're in the know. Her music is an amalgamation of authentic blues/rock and heart-on-her-sleeve singer/songwriter pop with folk/gospel roots.

Known in some circles as "The Phoenix", Kelli was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. She moved to New York in 2012, with $500 in cash, chasing the heels of Hurricane Sandy. Learning music like so many others in the church choir, Kelli graduated to fronting a hard rock band and a folk duo, writing her own music at an early age.

Kelli has recently completed two successful national tours, topped off with performing in Paris, France. Now performing with The Kelli Baker Band, she appears regularly at iconic music houses such as NYC's The Bitter End, taking the stage at The Cutting Room, Rockwood Music Hall, and some of New York's most discerning venues.

Her most recent track, "Blood on the Nile" was met with critical acclaim, landing on Spotify's coveted editorial playlist, "Blues Roots", as well as as commercial airplay on the UK's #1 country music station, and a headlining feature in Guitar Girl Magazine.

Kelli has swiftly moved through the ranks of New York's bristling music scene to become a known name. She has been featured in Relix Magazine, Guitar Girl Magazine, on WFUV's coveted NY Slice, Rollin' With hosted by Rob Rush of 94.3 The Shark, Launch Music Conference & Festival, Brooklyn Vegan, Broadway World, NYC.Com, Better Lemons, VoyagePhoenix, Faces of Long Island, Fresh Brewed Sessions, The Tedeschi Trucks podcast, Knock 'Em Dead Comedy, UnRated Magazine, UK Radio's Don's Hit List, Governor's Radio, Breaking Sound Radio, Rising Stars Radio with Rick Eberle, The Douglas Coleman Show, DiscoverYou Radio, The Long Islander, and The Island Now, among many others.

Kelli delivers a commanding performance and has been compared to Bonnie Raitt, Chris Cornell, Susan Tedeschi, and Aretha Franklin. Her dynamic blues tones and gospel nods have been called a kind of ethereal blues. Her major influences are The Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters, Jane's Addiction, The Black Crowes, Bonnie Raitt, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Neil Young.

The Kelli Baker Band recently recorded at the iconic Cove City Sound Studios with Richie Cannata (Billy Joel, Lords of 52nd Street) and John Arbuckle (Justin Bieber, Jon Bellion). Kelli has recorded at Milk House Studios with multi-platinum producer Philip A. Jimenez (Wheatus, Teenage Dirtbag) and Blokhed Studios with Grammy-nominated producer Tommy Stiegler. Susan Aquila (recorded and worked with Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler) appears on "Cathedral". She resides just outside of New York City.