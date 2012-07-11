First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards; WAITRESS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Standings

Best Dance Production

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre 63%

RIDE THE CYCLONE

37%

- Collins Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

49%

Jodie Rebstock -- Collins Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

37%

Jodie Rebstock -- Collins Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

13%

Krystin Gilmore and Claire Kolheim -- Playhouse on the Square

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

57%

Stephanie Shine -- Tennessee Shakespeare Company

INHERIT THE WIND

23%

Jeff Posson -- Theatre Memphis

A BODY OF WATER

20%

Tony Isbell -- Quark Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

41%

- Collins Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

39%

- Collins Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

10%

- Playhouse on the square

A BRONX TALE

4%

- Playhouse on the Square

PARADE

4%

- Playhouse on the Square

INHERIT THE WIND

2%

- Theatre Memphis

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

85%

Jeremy Wortham -- Collins Theatre

CHICKEN

15%

Louisa Koeppel -- Quark Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

47%

Quaine Hogan -- Collins Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

40%

Tollie Cooper -- Collins Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

9%

Tom Johnson -- Playhouse on the Square

A BRONX TALE

3%

Tom Johnson -- Playhouse on the Square

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

41%

- Collins Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

40%

- Collins Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

11%

- Playhouse on the square

PARADE

6%

- Playhouse on the square

A BRONX TAKE

1%

- Playhouse on the Square

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

1%

- Playhouse on the Square

RIDE THE CYCLONE

32%

Chloe Bowen -- Collins Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

29%

Macoe Davis -- Collins Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

13%

Jonathan Mathis -- Collins Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

9%

Katie Rebstock Davis -- Collins Theatre

PARADE

7%

Brooke Papritz -- Playhouse on the Square

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Haley Wilson -- Playhouse on the square

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

2%

Marissa Gilliam -- Playhouse on the Square

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Nathan McHenry -- Bartlett Performing Arts Center

A BRONX TALE

1%

Kent Fleshman -- Playhouse on the Square

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Nathan McHenry -- Playhouse on the square

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

37%

Chris Vanbrook -- Collins Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

26%

Amy Vaughn -- Collins Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

26%

Jerico Smith -- Collins Theatre

A BODY OF WATER

3%

Anne Marie Caskey -- Quark Theatre

CHICKEN

2%

Cary Vaughn -- Quark Theatre

HAMLET

2%

Kevar Maffitt -- Theatre Memphis

A BODY OF WATER

2%

Lena Wallace Black -- Quark Theatre

CHICKEN

2%

Tamara Wright -- Quark Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

80%

- Collins Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

12%

- Tennessee Shakespeare Company

A BODY OF WATER

7%

- Quark Theatre

CHICKEN

0

- Quark Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

46%

Madison Jones -- Collins Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

21%

Seth Sherrill -- Collins Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

18%

Alaina Hogan -- Collins Theatre

A BRONX TALE

6%

Drake Shehan -- Playhouse on the Square

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

4%

Brooke Papritz -- Playhouse on the Square

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

2%

Atam Woodruff -- Playhouse on the Square

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

2%

Drake Shehan -- Playhouse on the Square

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

51%

Jay Henon -- Collins Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

38%

Lindsey Ward -- Collins Theatre

HAMLET

11%

John Maness -- Theatre Memphis

13 THE MUSICAL

76%

- Collins Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

24%

- Playhouse on the Square

84%

Collins Theatre

10%

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

4%

Theatre Memphis

2%

Playhouse on the Square

0

Hattiloo Theatre

0

Quark Theatre

Wrong region? Click here.

NEXT UP FOR YOU Review: AND JULIET at Orpheum Theatre Memphis 901 ON ICE: CHRISTMAS TOWNE VILLAGE To Take Place At Playhouse On The Square ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 15 Hot Tickets of the Week: DEATH BECOMES HER, ALADDIN & More Browse More BWW FOR YOU

