First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards; WAITRESS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Standings
Best Dance Production CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
63%
RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
37%Best Direction Of A Musical
Jodie Rebstock
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
49%
Jodie Rebstock
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
37%
Krystin Gilmore and Claire Kolheim
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Playhouse on the Square
13%Best Direction Of A Play
Stephanie Shine
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Tennessee Shakespeare Company
57%
Jeff Posson
- INHERIT THE WIND
- Theatre Memphis
23%
Tony Isbell
- A BODY OF WATER
- Quark Theatre
20%Best Ensemble RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
41%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
39%COME FROM AWAY
- Playhouse on the square
10%A BRONX TALE
- Playhouse on the Square
4%
PARADE
- Playhouse on the Square
4%INHERIT THE WIND
- Theatre Memphis
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeremy Wortham
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
85%
Louisa Koeppel
- CHICKEN
- Quark Theatre
15%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Quaine Hogan
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
47%
Tollie Cooper
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
40%
Tom Johnson
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Playhouse on the Square
9%
Tom Johnson
- A BRONX TALE
- Playhouse on the Square
3%Best Musical CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
41%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
40%COME FROM AWAY
- Playhouse on the square
11%PARADE
- Playhouse on the square
6%A BRONX TAKE
- Playhouse on the Square
1%CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Playhouse on the Square
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Chloe Bowen
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
32%
Macoe Davis
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
29%
Jonathan Mathis
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
13%
Katie Rebstock Davis
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
9%
Brooke Papritz
- PARADE
- Playhouse on the Square
7%
Haley Wilson
- COME FROM AWAY
- Playhouse on the square
3%
Marissa Gilliam
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Playhouse on the Square
2%
Nathan McHenry
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bartlett Performing Arts Center
2%
Kent Fleshman
- A BRONX TALE
- Playhouse on the Square
1%
Nathan McHenry
- COME FROM AWAY
- Playhouse on the square
1%Best Performer In A Play
Chris Vanbrook
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Collins Theatre
37%
Amy Vaughn
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Collins Theatre
26%
Jerico Smith
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Collins Theatre
26%
Anne Marie Caskey
- A BODY OF WATER
- Quark Theatre
3%
Cary Vaughn
- CHICKEN
- Quark Theatre
2%
Kevar Maffitt
- HAMLET
- Theatre Memphis
2%
Lena Wallace Black
- A BODY OF WATER
- Quark Theatre
2%
Tamara Wright
- CHICKEN
- Quark Theatre
2%Best Play YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Collins Theatre
80%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Tennessee Shakespeare Company
12%A BODY OF WATER
- Quark Theatre
7%CHICKEN
- Quark Theatre
0Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Madison Jones
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
46%
Seth Sherrill
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
21%
Alaina Hogan
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Collins Theatre
18%
Drake Shehan
- A BRONX TALE
- Playhouse on the Square
6%
Brooke Papritz
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Playhouse on the Square
4%
Atam Woodruff
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Playhouse on the Square
2%
Drake Shehan
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Playhouse on the Square
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jay Henon
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
51%
Lindsey Ward
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Collins Theatre
38%
John Maness
- HAMLET
- Theatre Memphis
11%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production 13 THE MUSICAL
- Collins Theatre
76%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Playhouse on the Square
24%Favorite Local Theatre
Collins Theatre
84%
Tennessee Shakespeare Company
10%
Theatre Memphis
4%
Playhouse on the Square
2%
Hattiloo Theatre
0
Quark Theatre
0