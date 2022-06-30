The Actor's Renaissance Theatre presents its 2022 Summer Showcase Production of COUGARS. This original production is written & directed by Mary Ann Washington. Assistant Director is Latricia 'Pat' Parks.

Synopsis: Set inside of a luxury used car dealership in Memphis, this story centers around five women at the prime of their life who all work together under the authority of an overbearing, unfair and verbally abusive female boss, who herself has not only broken the glass ceiling but breaks all levels of human resource practices including Sexual Harassment. Two friends betray each other in the name of 'love'. Two wanted felons, and a runaway African Princess, cleverly emerge themselves into the cultural mix of the organization, it is then when chaos erupts when they are all abruptly discovered, disguising themselves as a part of the sales team. Come out and guess who-what. This inspirational comedy drama will make you laugh, surprise you and without a doubt inspire you...COUGARS.

The ensemble: Nichole Tate Jackson, Chi Chi Mason, Que Hulètt, Tramaine Morgan, Janice Joslin, Fatima Gray, Renwick Malone, Erica Hughes, Johnni E Cia, Sophia Livingston, Jada Dean, Alenia Mallory, Erica Bernard, Cedric Campbell and introducing Cameron Shaw, Cameo appearance by Christie JoAnn Freeman & Quintin Shaw jr.

Inspirational Leader- Fannie Parks

Photo: Doug Bedford

Lights: Olivia Johnson

Set by: Sir Walt

Special Thanks; Cam Mtenzi, House of Mtenzi, Sam Weakly & The Evergreen Theatre

COUGARS

Performances run July 15-27, 2022.