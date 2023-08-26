THE CRUCIBLE Will Bewitch the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

The Crucible, by Arthur Miller, will open the Next Stage season at Theatre Memphis and run September 15 – October 1, 2023. Based on events which took place in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692, this tragedy tells the story of a village that becomes embroiled in a witch hunt. A group of girls is caught dancing in the forest by the local minister and rumors of witchcraft fill the Puritan town. Deceit, adultery and fear push the town to the limit and, in the end, the one who tells the truth in hopes of redemption pays the ultimate price.

Director John Maness feels the script, known to be a classic, is relevant to today's environment. He says, “I think The Crucible is, unfortunately, just as timely as it was when Miller wrote it. Although he was responding specifically to the 'Red Scare', the play still resonates with any fractured, oppressively dogmatic society and has stark warnings on how such environments can destroy the bonds between people. The knee-jerk judgment and wholesale vilification of anyone we disagree with that is so prevalent in today's social media-dominated world mirrors all too closely the hysteria and dysfunction of colonial Salem.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch resonates, ”The beauty of theatre is that it can reflect social issues in a safe context to educate and entertain. The Crucible is a story that, even today, makes us to realize the importance of our actions. We are glad to have John's directorial attention to that so that our patrons will have an extraordinary experience.”

The Crucible in the Next Stage

September 15 – October 1, 2023

