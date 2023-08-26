THE CRUCIBLE Will Bewitch the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Performances will run from September 15 – October 1, 2023.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

The Crucible, by Arthur Miller, will open the Next Stage season at Theatre Memphis and run September 15 – October 1, 2023. Based on events which took place in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692, this tragedy tells the story of a village that becomes embroiled in a witch hunt. A group of girls is caught dancing in the forest by the local minister and rumors of witchcraft fill the Puritan town. Deceit, adultery and fear push the town to the limit and, in the end, the one who tells the truth in hopes of redemption pays the ultimate price.

Director John Maness feels the script, known to be a classic, is relevant to today's environment. He says, “I think The Crucible is, unfortunately, just as timely as it was when Miller wrote it. Although he was responding specifically to the 'Red Scare', the play still resonates with any fractured, oppressively dogmatic society and has stark warnings on how such environments can destroy the bonds between people. The knee-jerk judgment and wholesale vilification of anyone we disagree with that is so prevalent in today's social media-dominated world mirrors all too closely the hysteria and dysfunction of colonial Salem.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch resonates, ”The beauty of theatre is that it can reflect social issues in a safe context to educate and entertain. The Crucible is a story that, even today, makes us to realize the importance of our actions. We are glad to have John's directorial attention to that so that our patrons will have an extraordinary experience.”

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production, please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/sister-act.

The Crucible in the Next Stage

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

September 15 – October 1, 2023

Sponsored by: Dr. Thomas Ratliff; Media Sponsors: WKNO 91.1fm and Memphis Flyer    

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $20 for seniors and military

Tickets are available at the link below or by calling 901.682.8323.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community. Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.




