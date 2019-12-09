Priscilla Presley Returns To Graceland To Host A Spring Edition Of “Elegant Southern Style Weekend,”

This fall, Priscilla Presley returned to Graceland to host the first-ever Elegant Southern Style Weekend, a unique event commemorating everything people recognize and cherish about The American South. The inaugural celebration drew fans from around the world, and March 13 - 15, 2020, Priscilla, along with some of the South's premier names in food, fashion and entertaining, will return for Elegant Southern Style: Spring Edition. The inspirational weekend will feature lively, one-of-a-kind parties, interactive hands-on workshops, delicious food, celebrity guests and more - all at one of the most elegant and iconic destinations in the world: the home of Elvis Presley.

"I'm really excited to host our second Elegant Southern Style Weekend at Graceland," stated Priscilla Presley. "The event this year was a huge success. The guests loved it and I loved interacting with them and sharing stories why Elvis always returned home, not only to Graceland, but Memphis and the South. Our amazing line-up of speakers and events covered so many topics in the interactive seminars and events. The weekend celebrated Southern food, décor and architecture, dinner parties, floral design, wine tastings, outdoor living and entertaining, fashion, a Southern dance party and so much more. We look forward to welcoming back those who attended our inaugural event, as well as welcoming new friends in March of next year."

During the weekend guests will have the opportunity to see, learn and do at multiple seminars hosted by Priscilla and special guests covering topics such as cooking, gardening, entertaining, travel and fashion that have shaped the modern South. The weekend also features food and cocktail tastings, crafting workshops, a gospel brunch and an exclusive dinner cruise with Priscilla along the mighty Mississippi River.

Special guests announced to date include event planner Troy Williams; lifestyle expert Jim Norton; renowned chef Elizabeth Heiskell; award-winning florist and event planner Kevin Coble; award-winning chocolate and candy maker Rebecca Dinstuhl; travel and fashion blogger Alice Kerley; horticulture expert Lisa Lawhead; and host of Southern Living's "Hey Y'all" digital series Ivy Odom. Additional guest speakers to be announced soon.

In addition to the events, guests will have the opportunity to tour Graceland Mansion, explore a full city block of Elvis-themed exhibits, shops and restaurants in the Elvis Presley's Memphis entertainment complex, the new Graceland Exhibition Center and can stay at The Guest House at Graceland, where most of the weekend's events will be held, at a discounted rate by using this link: Elegant Southern Style.

Ticket packages and more information are available here.





