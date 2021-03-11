Playhouse on the Square Announces Winners of Young Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education has announced the Finalists and Winners for the 2021 Play Slam! Competition!

Play Slam! is a 10-Minute Young Playwright's Festival hosted in partnership with International Paper and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. Young writers from Mid South area schools submitted work related to themes chosen by the Play Slam! committee and AATE. Scripts submitted were adjudicated by a panel of judges consisting of the Play Slam! Coordinator, Playhouse on the Square staff, Associate & Resident Company members, along with local writers and directors.

Congratulations to this years' Finalists and Winners:

Middle School Division

Alone, All Alone, Fletcher Wilson, Appling Middle School

Building Bridges, Joshua Hassler, Appling Middle School

Solus, Campbell Ferguson, St. Mary's Episcopal

Speak English, Jocelyn Ashurst, Appling Middle School

Visions on Pointe, Maggie Morris, Appling Middle School

Honorable Mention: Stranded, Kourtney Smith, Cordova Middle School

The 2021 Play Slam! Middle School Division Winner is

See You in the Morning, Harper Steinmetz, Homelife Academy

High School Division

Don't Stay Silent to Make Others Feel Comfortable, J-Lyn Whitmore, Douglass High School

Flowers, Zoe Vales, St. Benedict at Auburndale

Four Parts Whole, Charly Nanney, Crosstown High

Where the Hummingbirds Go, Mary Learned, First Assembly Christian School

The 2021 Play Slam! High School Division Winner is:

Zero Tolerance, Anaya Murray, Faith Heritage Christian Academy

Play Slam!, is partnered through the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. This year's themes, for middle school: "No One is Alone" and high school: "Rise Up!" - challenged local young writers to submit an original 10-minute play related to the theme. The top 5 finalists will receive a public staged reading of their script by local area actors at Playhouse on the Square. This year's Play Slam! festival is scheduled for May 15-16 & 22-23, 2021, and will be streamed over Playhouse on the Square's social media channels.

Harper Steinmetz's play, See You in the Morning, will represent Playhouse on the Square in the Young Playwrights for Change competition. The winner of that competition has the opportunity to be presented during AATE's National Conference, July 21-25, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

For more information regarding the Playwrights For Change competition, visit the The American Alliance for Theatre and Education website at aate.com.