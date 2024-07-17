GREASE Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grease, the stage musical that harkens back to the 1950’s, will open the 2024-25 season at Theatre Memphis and takes the fast track to the Lohrey Theatre stage, August 16 – September 8, 2024. Rollicking and rolling with hot-rodding and hip-shaking, the popular leader of the Burger Palace Boys, Danny, and the new good girl to Rydell High, Sandy, try to reignite their Summer romance among the interest and turmoil of the rest of the high school gang. Danny and the boys grow to accept that they must answer to their actions to control their fate and the plucky friends, The Pink Ladies, rally to support each other and Sandy as the girls continue to find their voice.

Director and Choreographer Whitney Branan brings her energy and insight to the Grease production that levels the presumed playing field. “It’s a battle of the sexes,” she exclaims, “… a bucking of societal norms, and a joyous salute to the hybridization of what it means to be a young, progressive adult.. Our show remains set in 1959 while embracing the second-wave feminism cemented in the script and builds a world that explores those themes through our 2020’s vision. This Grease is a rockabilly, raucous, hilarious evening of theatre filled with athletic choreography and fantastic rock vocals.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, shows true excitement when promoting the production. She says, “Grease is the definitive ‘word’ when it comes to contemporary musical theatre. The iconic music and period costumes is everything you would expect of a professional production. And Whitney’s approach in the direction is a fresh look that really makes the story take on meaning that can be relevant to today.”

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/grease/

