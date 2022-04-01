Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PJPAC Hosts Reading Session For THE SPIRIT OF CELTIC

The event takes place on 17 April.

Apr. 1, 2022  
PJPAC will host a reading session of The Spirit of Celtic on 17 April.

This reading session series is a new programme developed by the Philharmonic Winds of Malaysia. This programme is created especially for band students, band alumni, and whoever that are learning wind band instruments.

It is a simple and quick session to experience playing the music that the Philharmonic Winds of Malaysia is going to perform in the upcoming concert. All participants will have an idea on how's the arrangements of the pieces.

We will give out a PWM limited edition tote bag, also the music that you are going to learn during this session.

Last but not least, it also allows participants to have a chance to play with some of the professional musicians in the Philharmonic Winds of Malaysia!

*Please bring your own instruments and music stands (if available)

https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=78



