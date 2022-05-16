30.40.50 comes to PJPAC this weekend. Performances run May 21 and 22, 2022.

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=108

At thirty, I stood firm. At forty, I had no doubts. At fifty, know one's role in this world.

Each stage of life has its own meaning.

What does it mean to be thirty years old? Perhaps some people feel that at this age they can have a stable income headed by materialism? What does it mean to be forty and not confused? Is it the age at which everyone really recognises themselves, where there is no hesitation about decisions and no more wavering about life?

Know one's role in this world for fifty, what kind of stage is this? After experiencing many gains and losses, and with life experience, do you understand that you should adapt to it?

''30.40.50'' is presented by three famous local choreographers from different ages in different dance genres. What kind of sparks will they pop out? The genesis of ''30.40.50'' came from a performance of ''30.40'' 15 years ago, what has changed for us now 15 years later?

''30.40.50'' is produced by La Danza Theatre sponsored by Shiny Universe and Action Foundation.

Choreographer:

Jensen Goi

Leng Poh Gee

Mew Chang Tsing

Artists:

Dancelink

James Kan

Chin Zi Qing

Chong Shu Yin

Foong Yu Huey

Low Kah Mun

Teoh Wen Xin