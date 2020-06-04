State Theatre Announces Live-Streaming Concert Series, CONCLAVE

The State Theatre has announced CONCLAVE - a new live-streaming concert series from the stage of the empty State Theatre that kicks off with a huge double-header on June 5 with the Rustic Overtones and June 6 with The Ghost of Paul Revere.

The series - presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Fire on Fore, birdtheory., Eminence Arts, Ocean Sound & Lighting and the State Theatre - will take place every Friday thereafter through July 10 with other incredible artists including Murcielago, The Mallett Brothers Band, Bell Systems, Just Plain Jones, Angelikah and The Ballroom Thieves.

Conclave will be a continuing series of multi-camera, pro audio, live streamed concerts filmed from the empty State Theatre straight to your device. All streams will be FREE and viewable via Facebook Live from the State Theatre's Facebook page. Fans are encouraged to donate to each band via a donation link that will be posted in the stream of each concert. All concerts will start at 8pm.

It's time to get back to live (in the comfort of your own home!)

Lineup:

Rustic Overtones - June 5

The Ghost of Paul Revere - June 6

Murcielago - June 12

Bell Systems - June 19

The Mallett Brothers Band - June 26

Just Plain Jones & Angelikah - July 3

The Ballroom Thieves - July 10

Learn more at https://statetheatreportland.com/conclave/.

Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You