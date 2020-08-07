Penobscot Theatre Company To Host Town Hall Forum

Penobscot Theatre Company will announce its ambitious plan for its 47th Season.

Penobscot Theatre Company, the region's northeastern-most professional theatre company, will hold a virtual town hall on Monday, August 17th at 7pm via Facebook Live and Zoom.

After nearly six months of intense administrative activity,Penobscot Theatre Company is eager to announce the ambitious plan for its 47th Season. Producing artistic director, Bari Newport will give an overview of the obstacles the company has overcome during the past six months and will share the company's vision for the immediate future.

The company will also introduce the newest member of its leadership team, Jen Shepard. Audiences are likely familiar withShepard from her memorable work on stage in such PTC productions as Hair Frenzy, It's a Wonderful Life, Beauty and the Beast, Ripcord, A Kick in your Dickens and Don't Dress for Dinner. On hiatus from ImprovAcadia in Bar Harbor where she is co-owner, Jen came onboard in June as Interim Managing Director.

Since being forced to suspend performances in March, Penobscot Theatre Company has worked to navigate ever shifting waters while adapting to a new theatrical paradigm. Board president, Rob Prybylo says, "We are confident that Penobscot Theatre Company will not only survive this unprecedented time, but find a way to grow. In fact, that's exactly what we are doing."

"One of the things of which we are absolutely certain," says Newport, "is our commitment to our mission: to produce high-quality, professional works which inspire the imagination and cultivate a lifelong passion for the art form in the heart of Maine. And beyond... hint!"

There are two ways to engage with Bari and Jen at the town hall. Audiences from all corners of the globe can either be in the Zoom Room (where it happens!) or join via Facebook Live. To be an active part of the discussion, audience should join the Zoom Room by emailing jen@penobscottheatre.org.

The town hall will also be available as a recording after the event. For additional information about the townhall and upcoming announcements, visit the Penobscot Theatre Company website www.penobscottheatre.org, the PTC Facebook page or call (207) 942-3333.

