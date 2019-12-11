Penobscot Theatre Company Presents GREAT BALLS OF FIRE- A JERRY LEE LEWIS TRIBUTE

Penobscot Theatre Company will ring in the New Year with Great Balls of Fire: A Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis. Bangor, ME-- Penobscot Theatre Company, the Northeastern-most professional, regional theatre in the US, is pleased to help the Bangor region usher in 2020 with a rousing show celebrating rock-n-roll's original bad boy, Jerry Lee Lewis. Great Balls of Fire will play for one night only at the Historic Bangor Opera House, December 31, 2019 at 6pm and 9pm. Audiences will be treated to the piano high-jinks for which Lewis has always been famous!

New York based music director, actor, and musician Jason Cohen, last seen on the PTC stage in the piano murder-mystery Murder for Two, returns to Bangor as Jerry Lee Lewis in Great Balls of Fire. Co-written by Cohen and director Michael Schiralli, the show celebrates the music and pop-culture influence of the man who is still famous for songs like Great Balls of Fire, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, and Wild One.



Cohen's professional credits include the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in the national tour of audience favorite, Million Dollar Quartet, a recurring role on the NBC series Rise, and various roles in Ogunquit Playhouse's production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. His music direction credits include Little Shop of Horrors, It's A Wonderful Life, and Heathers.

Tickets are $45, with discounts available for season subscribers. Celebrate NYE with all your friends and get a group discount for groups of 8 or more. To purchase tickets, contact our box office located at 131 Main St. by calling 207-942-3333 or visit us online.





