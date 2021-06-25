Penobscot Theatre Company Dramatic Academy Announces Added Live Summer Acting Class

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced an added 4 week LIVE summer class offering for children ages 8-18! Slapstick Summer - Live!: Physical Comedy on Film will begin July 20th with returning teaching artist Nellie Kelly. Those already enrolled in Summerin' with Shakespeare: Acting Outside! are encouraged to enroll and round up to a full week of summer acting fun! New students are welcome to join as a stand alone class as well.



"We are so thrilled to welcome Nellie back to Dramatic Academy with this exciting class offering! Students will have the unique opportunity to learn about the basics of physical comedy and create their own short film." Director of Education, Ben Layman, said of the class.

A special, half hour, version of the class for students ages 4 to 7 will also be available. Both versions of the class will take place in person at the Dramatic Academy classroom space at 51 Main Street, Bangor.



Slapstick Summer - Live!: Physical Comedy on Film (An acting class focused on comedic styles)



Calling all comedians and clowns! Join us for a four week session of slapstick comedy. Students will learn the basics of physical comedy through film acting with an emphasis on falls, pantomime, and reactions. Class will be held in person at 51 Main Street culminating in a video reel of students' individually curated performances. Final performances will be recorded and shared on the PTC website and with families.

Dates: July 20th-August 12th

Program Duration: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 4pm-6pm.

Ages: 8-18

Tuition: $150



Tiny Thespian Slapstick Summer - Live!: Physical Comedy on Film (An acting class focused on comedic style for younger students)



For the silly tiny thespians in your life; join us for our class all about comedy! Students will learn the basics of performing through physical comedy with an emphasis on reactions and body work. Class will be held in person at 51 Main Street culminating in vintage-style group silent movie. Think hilarious black and white train heists, farm follies, and western rodeos! Final performances will be recorded and shared on the PTC website and with families.

Dates: July 20th-August 12th

Program Duration: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3:30pm-4pm.

Ages: 4-7

Tuition: $50



With limited registration for each class all are encouraged to sign-up today to secure a spot. To enroll, call the Penobscot Theatre Company Box Office at 207-942-3333 or visit penobscottheatre.org. All questions can be directed to Ben Layman at 207-947-6618 ext. 107 or education@penobscottheatre.org.