Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Cancels Annual October Concerts

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of its annual October concerts in Topsham and Lewiston due to the health crisis, PressHerald.com reports.

Earlier this year, the orchestra presented outdoor concerts featuring small string ensembles for the public, as well as in senior living communities, throughout Brunswick and Lewiston.

"We are committed to providing the communities of Topsham and Lewiston with live classical music," said Executive Director Carol Preston. "These outdoor events have done that and have provided some of our musicians with the opportunity to play."

It has yet to be determined whether the orchestra will hold concerts in 2021. They will continue to monitor the state's guidelines for safe gatherings.

