Mad Horse Theatre Company to Open 40th Season With Maine Premiere of REALLY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mad Horse Theatre Company will launch its 40th season with the Maine premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Really, directed by company member Allison McCall. Performances run September 4–28, 2025, at Mad Horse Theatre in South Portland. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Decide and available at madhorse.com.

In Really, a grieving mother visits her late son’s girlfriend, and the two women reflect on the man they both loved—each seeking to define his legacy as a son, lover, and artist. Through the lens of photography, Drury explores mourning, intimacy, and the tension between goodness and greatness.

The cast features Mad Horse Theatre Company Emeritus member Christine Louise Marshall, along with guest artists Juliet Tasker and Jesse Leighton. The production team includes McCall (Director), Marie Stewart Harmon (Production Manager), Skylar Helena (Stage Manager), Sage Bartlett (Scenic Design), Savannah Irish (Costume Design), Emily Kenny (Lighting & Projections), Nic Robichaud (Sound Design), Johnny Speckman (Props Design), Janice Gardner (Intimacy Coordination), Jake Cote (Fight Coordination), Joe Bearor (Poster Design), and Zach Hindall and Nick Myers (Build Support).

“Through the lens of photography, this piece quietly examines our relationships to memories, to moments, and the charged silences in between,” says McCall. “Really is an intimate look at three people seeking connection and purpose that will deeply resonate with audiences.”

Jackie Sibblies Drury is the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Fairview, Marys Seacole, and other acclaimed works produced at Lincoln Center Theater, Soho Rep, Berkeley Rep, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Performance Schedule

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday matinees on September 7 and 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performance on September 21 at 5:00 p.m.

All performances are Pay-What-You-Decide. Reservations (service charge $4) are recommended; limited walk-up tickets are available at the door 30 minutes before each show.