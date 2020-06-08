Freeport Players Announces Third Show in SI–FI Theatre Series
Freeport Players has announced the third play in its SI-FI (Stay In-Funny and Interesting) theater series: Fibber McGee & Molly: Fibber McGee Census Enumerator.
Let's go door to door with Fibber McGee and Molly as Fibber enjoys the fun of "asking a lot of personal questions."
The cast includes: Mike Powers, Kathleen Brainerd, Paul Menezes, Phil Chin, David Marshall, Kathleen Leopold, Ray Fletcher, Paul Kane, and Hali Fortin. And the show is hosted once again, by our own Scott Miller.
The show will be presented on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 and Sunday, June 14 at 2:00. For the Saturday show, the lobby opens at 7:15 and the audience will be allowed into the "theater" at 7:25. Show starts at 7:30. Please click on the link below (or paste it into your browser).
Topic: Fibber McGee and Molly Saturday Performance
Time: Jun 13, 2020 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88000707350
Meeting ID: 880 0070 7350
The matinee performance will be presented Sunday, June 14 at 2:00-the lobby opens at 1:45 and the audience will be allowed into the "theater" at 1:55. Show starts at 2:00. Please click on the link below (or paste it into your browser).
Topic: Fibber McGee and Molly Matinee Performance
Time: Jun 14, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89024632775
Meeting ID: 890 2463 2775
For both shows, please be sure to shut off your video and mute yourself until after the presentation.
Donations
