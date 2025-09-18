World Premiere Adaptation Of Bram Stoker's DRACULA to be Presented at Artists Collaborative Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artists Collaborative Theatre will kick off its 2025 - 2026 season with the world premiere of Bram Stoker's Dracula, a thrilling new stage adaptation by local playwright and company member Treyton Blackburn. Co-directed by Blackburn and Jason Justice, this intense retelling of Stoker's classic vampire story promises to present the tragedy and horror of the novel with evocative staging and deeply human characters.

Performances will run from October 17 through November 2, 2025, at Pikeville High School's Auditorium, located at 120 Championship Dr, Pikeville, KY 41501. Evening shows begin at 7:30 PM, with matinee performances at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $12.00.

Synopsis: Jonathan Harker, a young solicitor under the employ of the newly promoted Mr. Renfield, must travel from London to Transylvania to finalize an estate sale to the mysterious Count Dracula. At the same time, his fiancée Mina Murray cares for the eligible Lucy Westenra as she is courted by both three suitors and a mysterious sleepwalking illness. As Jonathan goes missing and Lucy's state rapidly declines, Mina suspects a sinister intent links these two woes.

The production features Mark Hatfield as Count Dracula, Crockett Ward as Renfield, Shay Hopkins as Mina Murray-Harker, Andrew Bentley as Jonathan Harker, Aly Akers as Lucy Westenra, Matthew Morris as Dr. Jack Seward, Rich Pinson as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Sarah Vazquez as Rosa Westenra, Malone Macy as Arthur Holmwood, Dominick Rivera as Quincey Morris, Tiffany Rivera as Sister Agatha, Isabelle Van Hoose as Countess Dolingen, Macie Moore as Countess Florentia, and Daryn Russell as Countess Irvina. The ensemble includes William Slone, Briona Adkins, J.R. Vazquez, and Chloe McClanahan.