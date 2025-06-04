WAITRESS to Close Market House Theatre's 61st Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Market House Theatre will present Waitress, the Broadway musical from Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, opening June 5 and running through June 22, 2025.

Based on the 2007 film written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a small-town waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her unhappy marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county-and a new doctor in town-offers her a fresh start, Jenna must summon the strength to make a change. With a score full of warmth, humor, and heart, Waitress has become a beloved staple in contemporary musical theatre.

The cast features Emily Yocum Black as Jenna, Adrian Holloman as Becky, Jessie Elliott as Dawn, Fowler Black as Dr. Pomatter, Alec Wadley as Earl, Carter Parks as Cal, Danny Preklas as Ogie, Chuck Wilkins as Joe, Kyllan Davis as Nurse Norma, and Adyson Townsend as Francine Pomatter. The ensemble includes Grace Craft, Kacey Darling, Rachel Dodson, Ari Klope, Steven Page, and Jackson Bell.

Michael Cochran directs the production, with music direction by Dawn Evans and choreography by Emi Hensel. The live orchestra includes Dawn Evans (conductor/piano), Adam Horbovetz, Haden Horbovetz, Caleb Julian, Tony Kitchen, Sam Lynn, and HG Page.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling the Market House Theatre Box Office at 270.444.6828. Performances are at 141 Kentucky Avenue in downtown Paducah.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This production is recommended for ages 13+ due to mature themes.

