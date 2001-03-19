First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Mayo Nays
- WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
- Drag Daddy Productions
24%
Brayden Glass
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
18%
Jeremy Gilette
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
17%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
12%
Emily Skirvin
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
11%
Luke Skorija
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
11%
Daniel Harris
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Evender Hodges-Sanders
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
9%
Emily Kees
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%
Rebecca Brewer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Grace Hensley
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Brittany Brizzee
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
7%
Alfie Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
7%
Michelle Hale
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Michelle Hale
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Ellie Miller
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
5%
Zachary Boone, Maggie Patten, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Joshua Peñaflorida, & Kaylee Jewel
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Megan Bliss
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Rebecca Brewer
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Molly Kays
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Sabrina Robertson
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Remy Sisk
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Daniel Scofield
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
3%
Megan Bliss
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%
Mimi Housewright
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Maggie Patten/John Keen
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elise Charny
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
11%
Cathy Ryan
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
10%
Leigh Ann Barcellona
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%
Lisa Woods
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Kelly Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
6%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
6%
Cicily Bullard
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Olivia Coxon
- URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Morgan Younge
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
5%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Julie McGuffey & Rose Riehm
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Lisa Woods
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
3%
Kaitlin Rogers
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Mandy Kramer
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mandy Kramer
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Kelley Slayton
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
0%Best Dance Production SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
31%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
28%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
26%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Treyton Blackburn
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
10%
Alan White
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Vivian Snipes
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
6%
Diane DiCroce
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Tim X. Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
6%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Tina Jo Wallace
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Esther Neel
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Sarah Thomas and Taylor Clemons
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%
Diane DiCroce
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Sarah Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Nancy Jones
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
4%
Jason Potts
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Sally Scott
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%
Gil Reyes
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Alonzo Richmond
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
3%
Joseph Glaser
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Rachel Strader
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%
Mary Kate Vanegas
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Alonzo Ramont
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
2%
Sommer Schoch
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Allison Sims
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Daniel Ellis
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Jennifer Starr
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
7%
Amy Attaway
- HAMLET
- Kentucky Shakespeare
7%
Clint Gill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
6%
Treyton Blackburn
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%
Treyton Blackburn
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
6%
Lisa Woods
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Alicia Henning
- THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Emily Stephens
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Robin Fraizer
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Andrew D. Harris
- THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
4%
Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Makayla Sharp
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Mollie Murk
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
2%
Charlie Meredith
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Leigh Mercer Witty
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BRE
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Tory Parker
- DO YOU FEEL ANGER?
- Untitled Louisville Theatre Company
2%
Frankie Sisman
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%
Billy Christopher Maupin
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
2%
Jason Justice
- PICKLEBALL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
2%
Clare Burkhart & Ellen Kluesing
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
2%
Gil Reyes
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jay Marie Padilla-Hayter
- THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE
- Little Colonel Players
2%
Gabriel Vanover
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
6%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
6%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
3%GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
2%THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
2%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Time Slip Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Woodford Theatre
2%THE NERD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Goodwin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
11%
Aaron Goodwin
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
9%
Tristan Cooley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Danny Bowling
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Tristan Cooley
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%
Shay Hopkins
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
5%
Nick Dent
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
5%
Michael Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Joshua Damron
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
5%
Tom Willis
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
5%
Wren Durstock
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Ben Wagner
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Amanda Gibson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Ron Breedlove
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%
Patrick Jump
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
4%
Jesse AlFord
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Nick Dent
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
1%
Jesse AlFord
- WHO INVITED THEM
- Time Slip Theatre
1%
Jesse AlFord
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Nick Dent
- DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE
- Bunbury theater
1%
Kevin Duchon
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Taylor Strickland
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
10%
Wesley Thomas & David Borman III
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Dick Tunney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Sloan Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Dick Tunney
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Caleb Ritchie
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
6%
Ron Wilbur
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
6%
Adam Thomas
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
6%
Isaac Jones & Caleb Ritchie
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
6%
Jeanne-Marie Rogers
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
6%
Dick Tunney
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Scott Bradley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Christina Booker
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
5%
Adam Thomas
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
5%
Kim Stover Hartz
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Christina Booker/Tamia Yates/David Borman
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Christina Booker, Marc Monroe, and David Borman
- RAGTIME
- Faithworks
2%
Hannegan Roseberry
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Elizabeth Loiacono
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Jareth Gaddis
- ASSASSINS
- Hayswood Theatre
1%Best Musical GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
11%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
9%A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
8%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
6%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%THE SILVER BELLES
- Barn Lot Theater
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
2%DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
1%BROTHER BEAR
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
31%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
27%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
21%ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
10%MY DNA MADE ME DO IT
- TyeGood Productions
10%Best Performer In A Musical
Clint Gill
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
7%
Addison DeSimone
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Jessie Jones
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%
Harper Hancock
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Taylor Strickland
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
3%
Ella Jones
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Reagan Rees
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%
Grace Lillianne
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Brayden Glass
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Zander Chojnacki
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Madison Alexander
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Jesse McFarland
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
2%
Alex Weckstein
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Wyatt Jackson
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
2%
Jillian Cain
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Jenna Johnson
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Colin Clevenger
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
2%
Ashley Dean
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions
2%
Jonathan Vanderpool
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Erin Silliman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Mimi Housewright
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
2%
Matthew Meadows
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Savannah Weber
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Tessa Miller
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
2%Best Performer In A Play
Aubrey Capati
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Tara Blackburn
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Daniel Ellis
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
6%
Evender Hodges Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Philip Sturgill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
5%
Brady Whitt
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Aubrey Dale
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
5%
Adam Luckey
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Daryn Russell
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Emily Chaney
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Troy Bell
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- FaithWorks Studios
4%
John Botts
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Joy Beth Dewitt-Riley
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
3%
Emmy Mills
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Andrew Phillips
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Tanner Brown
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Jessie Varner
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Sandy Roberts Dunn
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Keith McGill
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Isaiah Turner
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Nicole Lockard
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
2%
Bailey Preston
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
1%
Stephanie Collins
- HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%
Corey Music
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
1%
Bailey Patterson
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
9%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
7%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%NUTTY BY NATURE
- VFW Radcliff
6%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
5%IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%INHERIT THE WIND
- Shelby County Community Theater
4%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
4%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
3%ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
3%THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
3%ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
3%BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE
- Little Colonel Players
2%THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
2%THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%FOUR OLD BROADS THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
1%Best Production of an Opera THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE
- Kentucky Opera
70%AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Kentucky Opera
30%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%
Larry Chaney & Maximilian Valentine
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Sebastian Tingle
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Jason Justice
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%
Mike Sanders
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Alonzo Ramont
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Michael Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Adam Sovkoplas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%
Josh Curtsinger
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Josh Curtsinger
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Ian Scott
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Crystal Napier
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Crystal Napier
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Clay Chapman & Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Tom Tutino
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- StageOne Family Theatre/Old Forester's Paristown Hall
3%
Ian Scott
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Corie Caudill
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Eric Allgeier
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Rebekkah Meixner Janks
- DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE
- Bunbury Theatre
1%
Crystal Napier
- FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Crystal Napier
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Treyton Blackburn
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
11%
Wesley Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
10%
Alexis Powell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
9%
Wesley Thomas
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
9%
Ben Wilga
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
9%
Jeff Petrocelli
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Jeff Petrocelli
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Jeff Petrocelli
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Tommy Gatton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Laura Ellis
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
4%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Gabriel Vanover and Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Thomas Usher
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
3%
Bryan Vander Zouen
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Kevin Havlin and Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Tommy Gatton
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- UK Fine Arts
2%
Gabriel Vanover
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abby Murphy
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
11%
Terry Withers
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Jupiter Zorn
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%
Alex Boatwright
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Eleanor Morris
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
4%
Sloan Doyle
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Hannah Vanderpool
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Ashlee Wilson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Alyssa Meadows
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Zac Hoogendyk
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Vivienne Diehl
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Erica Goodman
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
3%
Kathryn Alvey
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mayo Nays
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Ben Carter
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Arianna Hart
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Greg Bruce
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Logan Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Dale Magre
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Jake Dukes
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Jordan Price
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Ashlee Wilson Quinn
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theater Company
2%
Thomas Rouchka
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Nick Clevenger
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
2%
Seth Brewer
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Aubrey Dale
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
12%
Evender Hodges Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
9%
Liandrea Goatley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Jason Justice
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
7%
Julie Adkins
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
6%
Matt Winters
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Jeff Sherr
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Emily Norris
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Colton Auxier
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Faith Sweet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Xandra Ellegood
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Ava Vanderkolff
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
3%
Xandra Ellegood
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Sean Childress
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
3%
Bailey Preston
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Raj Sharma
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Ian Fitzgerald
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Lana Wooley
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Stasia Schaum
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
2%
Malone Macy
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Carol Schorr
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Raj Sharma
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Jason Lindsey
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
1%
Jamarcus Shelton
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
1%
Colton Auxier
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
15%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
14%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
12%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
11%PUFFS
- Shelby County Community Theater
11%CINDERELLA
- The Lexington Children's Theatre
10%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
9%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
7%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
5%HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Ramsey Theatre Company at the SKYPAC
12%
Shelby County Community Theater
12%
Woodford Theatre
11%
Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Barn Lot Theater
6%
Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Antagonist Productions
4%
The Appalachian Center for the Arts
4%
Leeds Center for the Arts
4%
Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%
Highview Arts Center
3%
CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Hanover College Theatre
3%
Adventure Theatre
2%
Pandora Productions
2%
Oldham County Arts Center
2%
Looking for Lilith Theatre
2%
Redline Performing Arts
2%
Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival
1%
Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%
Little Colonel Players
1%
Drag Daddy Productions
1%
Three Witches Shakespeare
1%
Bunbury Theatre
1%