The Louisville Memorial Auditorium Will Host THE IRISH TENORS in March

The Louisville's Memorial Auditorium has announced an outstanding concert in celebration of St. Patrick's Day and Irish heritage with THE IRISH TENORS on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The famed Irish trio will be accompanied by Global Creative Orchestra [KY] with guest conductor, Dr. Everett McCorvey, and singers from the University of Kentucky Opera Theater.

The concert will take place in the historic Louisville Memorial Auditorium (LMA) at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets, at $35, $45, and $55 per person, are available online at / http://www.louisvillememorialauditorium.com/

Patrons may also enjoy their sensational music with a premium seat and a chance to meet the artists at an exclusive meet-and-greet reception after the concert for $125 per person. Limited spaces available: https://irishtenorsmarch18lma.eventbrite.com. Group sales of 10 tickets or more also available here.

The Louisville Memorial Auditorium is located at 970 South Fourth Street in Louisville, KY. Tel: 502.584.4911

THE IRISH TENORS have performed all over the world, for Presidents and Prime Ministers, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House. Their beautiful voices, featuring the vocal lineup of Ronan Tynan, Anthony Kearns, and Declan Kelly, create an unforgettable concert experience.

THE IRISH TENORS have sold millions of albums topping Billboard charts and are one of the most popular musical groups of all time on PBS. They have 10 CDs and five PBS specials. Their CDs have gone Gold, Platinum and Double Platinum.

Their performance repertoire includes Irish classics such as "WHEN IRISH EYES ARE SMILING," "SHE MOVED THROUGH THE FAIR," "ROSE OF TRALEE," "BOOLAVOGUE," "ISLE OF INISFREE," as well as popular hits, such as "GRACE," GOD BLESS AMERICA," "SHENANDOAH," and "GLOCCA MORRA."

As a group and individually as solo artists, THE IRISH TENORS frequently perform at major charity and sporting events, on television, as well as concerts with the finest symphony orchestras in the world.

"We are looking forward to returning to Louisville and celebrating St. Patrick's Day with all our friends on the day when everyone is Irish," said Anthony Kearns on behalf of the trio.

Known for its rich history, architectural beauty and remarkable stage, The Louisville Memorial Auditorium is a designated landmark by the Louisville Landmarks Commission and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Flanked by stately Greek columns, the building was designed by internationally renowned architect, Thomas Hastings, who was assisted by Louisville architect E.T. Hutchings. It was dedicated on Memorial Day, May 30, 1929. In addition to its architectural magnificence and unique patriotic history, the auditorium is home to 144 world-famous flags. These historic flags from World War I and II are proudly displayed in six beautifully lit flag cases.

"The Louisville Memorial Auditorium is proud to host a day to be remembered, as the acknowledged Kings of Celtic music perform in our unique, historic and storied venue," said Kelly Gream, LMA Executive Director.

Called the darlings of PBS, THE IRISH TENORS made their first television debut on PBS in the United States in 1999 with "The Irish Tenors in Dublin," followed by a second television special, "Irish Tenors in Belfast," in 2000.

In 2001, they performed their first televised concert on U.S. soil, in the magnificent setting of Ellis Island (NY), where they captured the American spirit with "Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears" and resounding choruses of "God Bless America" and other patriotic hits.

THE IRISH TENORS have toured continually since their world debut, performing in historic and celebrated venues from Carnegie Hall to Madison Square Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl. Their anniversary concert tour in Ireland last year was sold-out.

Booking fees from the March 18th concert will help restore the Louisville Memorial Auditorium. Tickets and booking fees are non-refundable.





