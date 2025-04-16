THE BACHELORETTE PARTY to Open at Market House Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Market House Theatre will present The Bachelorette Party (Girls' Weekend 2) by Karen Schaeffer from April 17-27, 2025. The production, guest-directed by David A. VanCleave, continues the story of Dot, Meg, Carol, and Ellie from Girls' Weekend which MHT produced in 2023.

In this sequel, the four women reunite at Dot's Northwoods cabin for Meg's bachelorette party. Unbeknownst to the group, Meg and Sheriff Tom Lane plan to elope at the cabin that same night while the others are still out celebrating. Meanwhile, Carol and Ellie also make secret plans for their own rendezvous, filling the cabin with unexpected guests. As the night unfolds, a series of mishaps-including an ex-lover, a break-in, and a batch of "special" cookies-create a chaotic and comedic chain of events.

The production features Trudy Cochran, Julie Price, Brittany Donnelly, Karson Mercer, Adam Wallace, Steve Schwetman, Sonny Dougherty-Schreiner, Miranda Bliss, and Isaac Galliher.

Performances are at Market House Theatre's Main Theatre with shows April 17-19 and 24-26 at 7:15 p.m. and April 20 and 27 at 2:30 p.m.

