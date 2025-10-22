Straight No Chaser Brings HOLIDAY ROAD TOUR To Louisville’s Brown Theatre This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Performing Arts will present Straight No Chaser: Holiday Road Tour on Saturday, October 25, at 8:00 p.m. at the Brown Theatre (315 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202). Tickets are available now.

For more than two decades, the acclaimed nine-man a cappella group Straight No Chaser has defined the sound of modern holiday music, blending harmony, humor, and heart in equal measure. The Holiday Road Tour celebrates over 25 years of the group’s signature mix of festive classics and contemporary hits, offering an evening of joyful, high-energy performance.

The ensemble—Walter Chase, Jerome Collins, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Steve Morgan, Luke Bob Robinson, Jasper Smith, Tyler Trepp, and Freedom Young—is known for its inventive arrangements and warm rapport with audiences.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Kentucky Performing Arts brings world-class performances to the Commonwealth, connecting artists and audiences through transformative arts experiences. As part of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, the organization contributes more than $26 million annually to the state’s economy and supports arts education and cultural preservation throughout Kentucky.