Review: URINETOWN at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What is Urinetown? For the purposes of this review, I’m going to be referring to the musical, not the place. Urinetown premiered on Broadway in 2001 and was an early, popular example of meta-satire in the Broadway musical landscape. In the story, society has begun to run out of water, which means the once leisurely activity of relieving one’s self is no longer free. Private bathrooms are outlawed, and everyone has to pay to take care of their business.



The show focuses on Bobby Strong, a restroom attendant at one of the filthiest bathrooms in town, who works for Ms. Pennywise, an iron-fisted authority at the amenity (public toilet). One day, Strong’s father cannot pay, and thus breaks the law by going on the sidewalk. The cops, Lockstock (who also serves as the show’s narrator) and Barrel, take Old Man Strong away to Urinetown (the place). The water is controlled by a massive corporation known as Urine Good Company, which is run by billionaire tyrant, Caldwell B. Cladwell. Cladwell has effectively bought the police and government to further his capitalistic agenda. When his daughter, Hope, returns from “The Most Expensive University in the World,” she has a chance run-in with Bobby, and the star-crossed individuals fall in love. In the wake of Bobby’s father’s death, fee hikes are announced, and Bobby inadvertently becomes the face and voice of the rebellion.

The cast is led by Landon Sholar as Bobby, who gives a great and very well-rounded performance. Vocally, he is sublime as expected, but he truly surprised me with how much comedy he was able to find in the character. Kaitlyn Sage as Hope Cladwell is absolutely dynamic. Her voice soars effortlessly, and comedically she understands every nuance required. When she was onstage, it was hard not to focus on her. Clay Smith as our villain, Mr. Cladwell, is having a lot of fun here. He injects the character with just enough goofiness to almost make the audience forget how despicable his character is. Jillian Prefach Baker as Pennywise really starts the show off strongly with “It’s a Privilege to Pee” and takes that moment to deliver a tour-de-force performance, of which the audience couldn’t get enough.



In the supporting cast, Katelyn Webb is doing phenomenal comedic work as Little Sally. There were several moments where her deadpan delivery and physical comedy had me and my table mates rolling with laughter. Zachary Ryan as Officer Barrel spins gold out of the smaller role he has been given with several sight gags that made the audience shriek with laughter. Ben Teitelbaum does a great job as the show’s anchor, Officer Lockstock. He gives an almost Jim Carey-esque performance that I thought was a lot of fun. He and Ryan also have great chemistry, especially when leading “Cop Song” midway through Act 1.



I really have to give props to director Lee Buckholtz on this production. Tonally, Urinetown is infamously hard to get right, and I was pleasantly surprised and delighted that Derby Dinner Playhouse has done such a great job on this cult show that means so much to so many. This production is easily one of the strongest entities ever in Derby Dinner history, and I hope audiences will give it a chance because this one is truly special.

Reader Reviews