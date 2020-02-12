Production Simple and Kentucky Performing Arts Present Black Label Society

Production Simple and Kentukcy Performing Arts present Black Label Society Monday, March 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Standard tickets are $32.50. Premium tickets are $65.00. Day of Show tickets are $37.50. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Black Label Society is a heavy metal band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1998 by vocalist, guitarist, and pianist, Zakk Wylde. Today, the band is comprised of John DeServio, bassist; Jeff Fabb, drummer; and Dario Lorina, rhythm guitarist.

Since its formation, the band has released ten studio albums, two live albums, two compilation albums, one EP, and three video albums.

Obituary is a pioneer American death metal band formed in 1984.

Lord Dying is a metal band formed by heavy metal titans Erik Olson and Chris Evans, who began making music together in the fifth grade.





