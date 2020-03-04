Production Simple & Kentucky Performing Arts present Theory of a Deadman on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. atOld Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Standard tickets are $29.50. Premium tickets are $67. Day of Show tickets are $34.50. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Award-winning, multiplatinum, Los Angeles-based Canadian band Theory of a Deadman consistently delivers undeniable anthems rooted in scorching songcraft, experimental vision, rock 'n' roll attitude, and clever pop ambition.

After nearly two decades, the musicians hit "Rx (Medicate)," from 2017's album Wake Up Call, received a platinum plaque, generated 100 million-plus streams, and became their third number one on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. It also received a nomination in the category of "Rock Song of the Year" at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

In addition to selling out shows worldwide, they've toured with acclaimed bands, including Alter Bridge, Bush, Stone Sour, and Big Wreck.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You