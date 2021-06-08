Pandora Productions Announces SOUTHERN COMFORT Extra Production For The 2020-2021 Virtual Season

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, has announced a season extra for the 2020-2021 Virtual Season.

SOUTHERN COMFORT with a book by Dan Collins, music by Julianne Wick Davis. SOUTHERN COMFORT is based on the documentary of the same name about the life of Robert Eads.

A courageous, heart-soaring musical that tells the true story of a group of transgender friends living life on their own terms in the back hills of rural Georgia. At it's core, it is a love story between patriarch, Robert Eads, and newcomer Lola Cola and the reaction to her arrival by the rest of the 'chosen family'. Through a unique folk inspired score, the musical chronicles a year in the lives of this unique American family as they courageously defy the odds by simply remaining on the land to which they were born, reminding us that home is where we find comfort in our skin.

SOUTHERN COMFORT will be produced and videotaped live at the Henry Clay Theatre and presented virtually as video on demand on the ShowTix4U platform. The Company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury directs a cast that includes: Scout Larken as Robert, Erica Fields as Lola, Kasen Meek as Jackson, Charlotte Hayden as Carly, Derek Guy as Sam and Jessica Tanselle as Melanie.

SOUTHERN COMFORT will run virtually for six days: June 24 - 29 on demand. Advanced tickets are $22 per screen and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.