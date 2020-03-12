NS2 and Kentucky Performing Arts Present Heather McMahan

Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour comes to The Brown Theatre on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $45.50. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Heather McMahan, a self-described "high functioning hot mess" is setting out on her first, and possibly the last, tour.

McMahan is an American comedian known for her observational and self-deprecating humor.

She made a name for herself with her weekly podcast "Absolutely Not," where she finds light in even the most serious of topics. Her following quickly grew as she continued sharing relatable and genuine content on Instagram, creating parody videos of herself making fun of everyday life's hustles and struggles.





