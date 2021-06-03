Live Nation and Kentucky Performing Arts Present ASHLEY McBRYDE: THIS TOWN TALKS TOUR

Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in rural biker bars - and it shows. Her 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere (Warner Music Nashville) charmed the New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

The music itself is stadium-ready rock-and-roll with a bluegrass wink or two and country music's storytelling heart--and McBryde, no longer new, is the music's ordained and highly capable standard bearer.

Her album "Never Will" was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who ranked her lead Top 10 RIAA Gold-Certified single "One Night Standards" as one of the best songs of 2019.

Produced once again by Jay Joyce, "Never Will" reveals the witty, confessional, detail-driven songwriting addressing a wide spectrum of blue-collar Southern women's experience introduced on "Girl Going Nowhere" is still here, but perhaps even sharper, earning McBryde a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, along with 2021 ACM nominations for Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for lead single "One Night Standards."

