Kentucky Shakespeare to Present Encore Presentation of AS YOU LIKE IT Tonight on Facebook

Kentucky Shakespeare has released the following statement regarding the encore presentation of As You Like It:

As we look forward to our upcoming 60th anniversary season, we come together as a community in this challenging time to look back at our 2019 season in Central Park. Join Kentucky Shakespeare for this rare, one-time chance to see last summer's hit "As You Like It" from the comfort of your own home.

Shakespeare's beloved, gender-swapping romantic comedy is set in the Forest of Arden, where lives can be transformed when you least expect it. This 2019 summer production set in 19th century Kentucky featured live music with the cast performing original songs composed by Louisville singer/songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser of the bluegrass band Relic.

Kentucky Shakespeare

presents

a Special Encore Presentation of

AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare

Directed by Matt Wallace

Virtual Free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

Broadcasting as a Facebook Premiere

Friday, March 20 at 7:00PM EDT

i??facebook.com/kentuckyshakespeare





