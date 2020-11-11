Kentucky Performing Arts to Stream A (VIRTUAL) CHRISTMAS VACATION WITH THE GRISWOLDS

A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with the Griswold’s: An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo will take place Wednesday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

Light up your holidays and join Christmas' favorite couple, Ellen and Clark Griswold for a virtual salute to the holiday classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Chevy Chase (Clark) and Beverly D'Angelo (Ellen) lead audiences through this live event as they share fan-favorite clips from the movie, reveal their favorite memories from the making of the Vacation franchise and answer your questions in a live audience Q&A. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.

Perhaps best known for her portrayal of Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation franchise, actress-singer Beverly D'Angelo has had an accomplished career spanning over four decades. Her acting resume includes roles in over 60 films and appearances in some of pop-cultures most celebrated television series, including The Simpsons, Law & Order: SVU, and Entourage.

Tickets are $25 per device. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show meet and greet with Chevy and Beverly are available. To purchase tickets, visit kentuckyperformingarts.org.

