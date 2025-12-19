Eagles Tribute TAKE IT TO THE LIMIT Comes to the Brown Theatre

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Featuring some of the industry's most talented musicians and vocalists, this 100% live tribute show will bring the iconic sounds of the Eagles to life.

Fans can look forward to hearing timeless classics like: Hotel California, Heartache Tonight, Peaceful Easy Feeling, Take It to the Limit, Desperado, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin' Eyes ... and many more!

This show promises to be a fully immersive experience, capturing the essence and energy of an authentic Eagles concert. Don't miss this extraordinary celebration of the Eagles' legendary music. Gather your friends and family for an evening of timeless hits and unforgettable performances!

