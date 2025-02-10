Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK To Present Faye Webster in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK will present Faye Webster in Concert on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Faye Webster is an Atlanta-based indie singer and songwriter. Webster is considered a “stealth superstar,” appreciated across the spectrum from fan of southern hip hop to alt-rock.

Her new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, pulls from her experience and split-second decision to purchase tickets to the symphony and lose herself in a “different world.”

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

