Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Straight Up With Stassi Live

Straight Up With Stassi Live comes to The Brown Theatre on Thursday, April 9,2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $39. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Stassi Schroeder is taking her hit podcast "Straight Up With Stassi" on the road.

The show takes "girls' night in" to the next level with exclusive never-before-seen content, shocking stories, next level basic tips, and a glass (or five) of wine

In addition to her podcast, Schroeder stars on Bravo's show "Vanderpump Rules," is the New York Times bestselling author of "Next Level Basic," and the owner of National #OOTD Day.





