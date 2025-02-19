Kentucky Performing Arts Presents MORGAN WADE: THE OBSESSED TOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts will present Morgan Wade: The Obsessed Tour on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Virginia-born singer-songwriter Morgan Wade has received nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the Americana Music Association.

Wade's new 14-track album Obsessed returns her to the essence of who she is as a musician, storyteller, and human.

Wade will be joined by special guest Cole Chaney

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

