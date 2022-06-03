Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

For more than thirty years, Marc Maron has been writing and performing comedy.

Jun. 3, 2022  

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Comedian Marc Maron

Kentucky Performing Arts presents Marc Maron: This May Be the Last Time on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, 8:00 p.m.. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

For more than thirty years, Marc Maron has been writing and performing comedy. He currently has four hit stand-up comedy specials including "More Later" (2015) on Epix, "Thinky Pain" (2013), "Marc Maron: Too Real" (2017) and the 2021 Critics Choice Award nominated special "End Times Fun" (2020) on Netflix.

Along with performing stand-up, Maron is also the host of his podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" where he has interviewed icons like Robin Williams, Keith Richards, and former US President Barack Obama.

Maron starred in the Netflix original series "Glow" along with recent roles in the movies "Joker," "Spencer Confidential," "Sword of Trust," "Stardust" and alongside Jennifer Hudson in the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect."

Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Follow Marc Maron on Instagram here.

Visit Marc Maron's website here.

Listen to Marc Maron's podcast here.





