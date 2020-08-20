KET Premieres Kentucky Shakespeare's 2019 AS YOU LIKE IT On KET KY

The production will air September 6, 2020 at 8:00pm ET and September 11, 2020 at 7:00pm ET on KET KY: The Kentucky Channel.

Kentucky Shakespeare, the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth, is partnering with KET, the state network of PBS member television stations, to televise an encore production of the 2019 production of As You Like It. The production will air September 6, 2020 at 8:00pm ET and September 11, 2020 at 7:00pm ET on KET KY: The Kentucky Channel.

The production was filmed live on the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Stage in Louisville's Central Park in the summer of 2019. Matt Wallace, Kentucky Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director, directed the production featuring live music with original songs composed by Kentucky singer-songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser. Coinciding with the television broadcast premiere is the release of a new album As Y'all Like It, Songs from Kentucky Shakespeare, featuring Bibelhauser and guest artists performing his original songs created for the production.

"We are excited by this new opportunity to reach Kentuckians throughout the state, further removing access barriers to art, thanks to KET," says Wallace. "We set this production in 19th century Kentucky, as a celebration the Commonwealth. We certainly couldn't have predicted how extra meaningful this production would be at this time, giving us the opportunity now to reminisce, laugh, and experience another beautiful Central Park evening together under the stars."

As You Like It is Shakespeare's beloved, gender-swapping romantic comedy set in the Forest of Arden, where lives can be transformed when you least expect it. The production ran May 29-July 22 at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Central Park, Old Louisville and stars Hallie Dizdarevic as Rosalind, with Jon Becraft as Orlando, Gregory Maupin as Touchstone, Abigail Bailey Maupin as Jacques, Crystian Wiltshire as Silvius, Jon Patrick O'Brien as Oliver, and making their Kentucky Shakespeare debut, Amber Avant as Celia and Angelica Santiago as Phebe.

The new album release, As Y'all Like It, Songs from Kentucky Shakespeare, contains five original tracks featuring Bibelhauser and guest artists including Grammy-winning musician Michael Cleveland. CDs are available for purchase on the Kentucky Shakespeare website at kyshakespeare.com/merch and sales support Kentucky Shakespeare. Digital downloads are also available where music is sold.

"I am so excited to share these new songs and even be so bold as to turn a few Bluegrass fans into Shakespeare fans... and vice versa. It's been an honor to work with all the talented folks at Kentucky Shakespeare, and to incorporate their mission and vision in the production of these recordings," says songwriter Bibelhauser. "I was initially dumbfounded with the opportunity to essentially, co-write songs with one of the most profound, timeless, and influential humans to ever scribble words on a page. Exploring Shakespeare's universal truths, is an immensely powerful experience and has become a great source of inspiration for me. I want to extend a huge 'thank you' to Michael Cleveland, for his continued friendship and encouragement, and to Matt Wallace."

"Aaron's soulful and foot-stomping tunes help make the timelessness of Shakespeare even more relevant, as if these words were written today. And to now be able to experience his tunes in this new way, with world class bluegrass musicians, is truly a delight," said Wallace. Aaron Bibelhauser is a singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist from Louisville, KY. In addition to writing songs recorded by award winning bluegrass artists including Balsam Range and Del McCoury Band, he's taken first place in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest and earned a nomination for the IBMA's prestigious Song of The Year Award. He has also had song placements in television, film, and theater. A chart-topping solo recording artist, radio broadcaster, session player, and record producer, Bibelhauser also fronts the Kentucky based bluegrass band, Relic, along with his twin brother, Adam.

