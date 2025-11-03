Herbie Hancock To Perform At The Kentucky Performing Arts Center November 5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kentucky Performing Arts Center will welcome Herbie Hancock to Whitney Hall on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Glenview Trust Enriching Life Series. The concert marks a stop on Hancock’s acclaimed 2025 North American Fall Tour, featuring a lineup of world-class musicians who continue to redefine the sound of contemporary jazz.

Hancock’s ensemble for this performance includes trumpeter Terence Blanchard, bassist James Genus, guitarist and vocalist Lionel Loueke, and drummer Jaylen Petinaud. Together, they will bring Hancock’s adventurous, genre-blending sound to life in an evening that celebrates both his storied past and his ever-evolving artistry.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern music, Herbie Hancock has spent more than five decades expanding the possibilities of jazz. Since his debut at age eleven with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing a Mozart piano concerto, Hancock has remained an artist defined by exploration and innovation. His early years with Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet helped shape the future of jazz improvisation, while his own pioneering work in funk, electronic music, and hip-hop pushed the genre into bold new directions.

A recipient of 14 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, Hancock has continued to shape the course of contemporary music. Whether performing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic as Creative Chair for Jazz or experimenting with new sounds on his signature keytar, his work has consistently challenged and inspired audiences worldwide.

Tickets for Herbie Hancock: 2025 North American Fall Tour at the Kentucky Performing Arts Center are available now. The performance takes place at The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall, located at 501 W. Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

