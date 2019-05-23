Derby Dinner Playhouse Presents THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

Derby Dinner Playhouse will open their 45th anniversary season with the hit comedy THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY, opening May 22 and running through June 30, 2019. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit derbydinner.com.

This delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, features four unique Southern women, all

needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, drawn together by fate-and an impromptu happy hour. Deciding it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years, these middle-aged women successfully bond through their hilarious mis-adventures and find the confidence to jumpstart new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment-and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends.

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY was directed by Georgette Kleier. Featured in the cast are Derby Dinner favorites Tina Jo Wallace, Melissa Combs, Debbie King-Raque, and Jillian Prefach. THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the writing team that brought us the hit comedies "The Dixie Swim Club" and "The Hallelujah Girls".





