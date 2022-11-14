Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour To The Kentucky Center

General on sale will begin this Friday, November 18 at 10AM.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Comedian Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour To The Kentucky Center

Comedian and podcast host THEO VON announced nine new cities in addition to his Return of the Rat stand-up tour. After selling out venues across the U.S. this past year, Theo continues his highly anticipated tour into 2023 and will be performing in Louisville, KY at The Kentucky Center on January 26, 2023.

General on sale will begin this Friday, November 18 at 10AM at KentuckyPerformingArts.org, by phone at 502-584-7777 and THEOVON.COM/TOUR.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING. Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He's currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.




Join local actor, singer, songwriter, and playwright Hannah Gregory and friends for NOVEMBER BLUE, an evening of classic folk, rock, and americana songs, as well as original songs from her musicals Descent: A Murder Ballad and Wuthering, that pay homage to the natural world, the exploration of identity, and the female experience.
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with the Tony Award winning play, "Peter and the Starcatcher' by Rick Elice, running Dec. 2-11, 2022, at NKU's Corbett Theatre. "Peter and the Starcatcher" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
John Crist has announced the second leg of his upcoming Emotional Support comedy tour. Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Crist will come to The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall on June 3, 2023.

