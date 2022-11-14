Comedian Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour To The Kentucky Center

Comedian and podcast host THEO VON announced nine new cities in addition to his Return of the Rat stand-up tour. After selling out venues across the U.S. this past year, Theo continues his highly anticipated tour into 2023 and will be performing in Louisville, KY at The Kentucky Center on January 26, 2023.

General on sale will begin this Friday, November 18 at 10AM at KentuckyPerformingArts.org, by phone at 502-584-7777 and THEOVON.COM/TOUR.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING. Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He's currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.