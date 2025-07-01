BORDEN: A New Musical To Host Private Event At The Grand Theatre Of Frankfort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BORDEN: A New Musical, the new musical being developed in New York City, is coming to Kentucky for a one-night-only private reception event.

Written and created by Lexington native Cavan Hendron, with music and lyrics by John Viggiano, BORDEN will host a private reception and showcase at the historic Grand Theatre in Frankfort on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025. The event will feature select songs from the show performed by Kentucky natives, Audrey Belle Adams, Reilly Richardson, and Hannah Browning.

BORDEN is a new musical that reimagines the infamous Lizzie Borden case through the eyes of her older sister, Emma. Framed by Emma’s courtroom testimony, the show explores the unraveling of a family—and what happens when love, loyalty, and liberation collide.

This exclusive event marks the first time songs from the show will be performed live in the Bluegrass State. The evening includes a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the new musical, historical context surrounding the infamous Lizzie Borden case, and special performances of songs. The production is preparing for its next phase of development, and this homecoming event will raise essential funds to support that journey.

"Bringing this show back to the community that raised me is beyond meaningful-it's a full-circle moment, and I can't wait to share this story with Kentucky audiences," says Hendron.

