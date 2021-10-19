91.9 WFPK presents An Evening With Citizen Cope on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall. Visit Old Forester's Paristown Hall at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Citizen Cope-an American songwriter and producer-has released seven studio LP's, garnering a loyal following despite never being fully embraced by mainstream media and commercial radio. Citizen Cope is inspired by various artists ranging from John Lennon and Stevie Wonder to Bob Marley and Outkast.

Citizen Cope's compositions have been recorded by Carlos Santana, Dido and Richie Havens. In his 20 years of touring, Cope has built a devout following, performing at sold-out theaters and ballrooms across the country. The Washington Post hailed him as "DC's finest export since Marvin Gaye," and Rolling stone raved that his "uncommon chords and harmonies combine delicate dissonance with unexpected flashes of beauty".

Cope hit the Billboard 200 with his 2006 song "Every Waking Moment," and then launched his own label to release 2010's "Rainwater LP" and 2012's "One Lovely Day," his highest charting album to date.