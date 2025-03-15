World Premiere of ANDANZA at Eastwood Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



B Faire Music and Production will present the premiere of Adanza, an original new musical circus journey on the main stage at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Adanza will have a limited run of eight shows over two weekends only, between March 28 — April 5.

A story about exploration, Adanza follows the hero who travels the world finding inspiration everywhere he goes and ultimately learns that it’s never too late to be the person he was always meant to be. Aerial artists meet original music, dance, circus, storytelling and bubbles, yes, bubbles.

With an original music score written and composed by Brooke and Jilbér Ferri, the soundtrack features a mix of styles and genres that fit together to create a contemporary take on musical theatre. If the traditional musical is an album, Adanza is a playlist; where each number is unique and fresh, but they still come together, while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Adanza was created by producer and songwriter Brooke Ferri and singer and songwriter Joseph (Jilbér) Ferri. Jilbér Ferri, a trilingual triple threat, danced professionally in Miami, performed musical theater Off Broadway in New York and is an accomplished songwriter. Jilbér was the star of the long-running “Night Of The Black Cat” at the Edgemar Center for the Performing Arts and has performed bubble shows throughout California for over 15 years including a residency at the El Capitan Theater for the film “Finding Dory.” Along with being a cast member, Jilbér is the co-writer and co-producer of Adanzas well as the owner of the well-known event planning company Bubble Mania and Company. Brooke received her BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and her JD from Southwestern Law School. She has worked in Film, TV, Music Publishing and A&R for 15 years and has been songwriting for over 13 years. She produced the music for Adanza and, along with Jilbér wrote all of the songs and the script. Along with directing and producing Adanza, Brooke currently works as a song coach and producer and runs her entertainment legal practice.

In addition to Jilbér Ferri starring as the Son, the cast of Adanza includes Sage Buchalter as a Take the Crown Singer, Music Box Dancer; Melissa Caravajal as the featured Flamenco Dancer, Take the Crown Dancer; Gonsalo Bboy Chalo is the Break Dancer; Bella Hamm as the Woman; Elizabeth Kate Hernandez as the Tap Dancer, Winged Dancer; Alex Honorato as the Man; Cristina Malakhai as a Take the Crown Singer, featured Spanish Singer; Tate Navarro as a Take the Crown Singer; Tristan Nguyen as a Take the Crown Dancer, Winged Dancer; Sharyn Scott as the Aerialist, Roller Skater; Jorchual Gregory Vargas as the Emcee, Tumbler, Take the Crown Dancer, Roller Skater; Christopher Yates as the Juggler, Unicyclist, Stilts.

With a limited run of only eight performances between March 28 — April 5, 2025, Adanza takes place on Friday March 28 and April 4 at 7 pm.; Saturday March 29 and April 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $46. Adanza is suitable for ages six and older.

Comments