World Premiere Comedy POINTY SCISSORS Comes to Theatre West

Pointy Scissors will have its World Premiere, Written and directed by Clara Rodriguez and produced for the Theatre West Writers-in-Residence Series by Bonnie Kalisher Dukes.

Performances will run November 7 - December 7 at Theatre West.

Arnie is a barber in the shop owned by his loving sister Betty. Ernie is a sweet man with self-esteem issues, and he's possibly mildly autistic. One day, he's giving a haircut to the meanest, nastiest gangster in town, Carlos, when Ernie accidentally sticks his new pair of pointy scissors into Carlos' ear. Ernie tries to conceal Carlos' body when Betty arrives. They are soon joined by Sammy, a fellow who clearly has a yen for Betty and who also owes Carlos a considerable sum of money.

This play about love and poor motor skills features a cast that includes Angela Bruning, Anibal Silveyra, Richy Storrs, Monika Vidakovic, Danielle Weeks, and Steve Young.

Clara Rodriguez is the playwright and director. She is the creator of the web series It Takes a Village and Psycho Therapy. .She's written and directed many short plays for WestFest at Theatre West. Clara also acts and was recently seen in Could I Have This Dance?, Harold and Maude, True West, The Game's Afoot, and In My Mind's Eye at the Group Rep, as well as Brushes at the Whitefire Theatre and And Then There Were None for the Eclipse Theatre Company.

Production Stage Manager: Leesa Freed. Set/Lighting/Sound Designer: Ernest McDaniel.

