Whitefire Theatre Announces Best Of Fest 2021 June Shows

The Whitefire Theatre's Solofest Best of Fest continues with streamed encore presentations of six award-winning shows airing June 6 through June 27. Grab some tickets and help support live theatre!

Best of Fest June Streaming Schedule:

AFTER THE FALL

June 6

Written and performed by Johnny Ray, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Life had always gone as Johnny Ray planned until a freak tragic accident forced him to take a leap of faith and live by a Nelson Mandela. Solofest 2021 "Resilience" Award Winner! streams Sunday, June 6 at 6:00 pm (PDT).

DOGS ARE BETTER THAN PEOPLE

June 12

Written and performed by Sara Hunter, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. A sad story with a happy ending about Sarah's life as told by her five dogs. This Best of Fest! solo show streams Saturday, June 12 at 7:00 pm (PDT).

YES? NO? MAYBE SO?

June 13

Written and performed by Catherine Barnes, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. After an unsettling doctor's appointment, Catherine's inner social justice warrior, Professor Sarah P. Outrage, takes her on a hilarious musical tour of her own fraught relationship with boundaries. Female Empowerment Encore Award Winner! performance streams Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 pm (PDT).

FOR LOVE OR MONEY

June 18

An autobiographical solo show written and performed by Mitchell Feinstein, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. The pandemic forces a successful 76-year-old businessman to examine his life choices, what he thinks he's achieved, and what he feels he has lost - posing the question, can we learn lessons and make changes, or is it too late? World Premiere Encore Award Winner! encore performance streams Friday, June 18 at 7:00 pm (PDT).

THE BOOK THAT WON'T CLOSE, Confessions of a Love Addict

June 24

Written and performed by TL Forsberg, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, follows a bi-culturally fluid Deaf woman through a series of bad relationships, a dark comedy that includes music, dance, video projection and sign language. The show is CAPTIONED and fully accessible to deaf/deaf and hard of hearing and hearing! Best of Fest! encore performance streams Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 pm (PDT).

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? A Pandemic Cabaret.

June 27

Written and performed by Ana Guigui, directed by Rod Menzies. Songs span genres from pop to blues to tango and more. The pandemic and attendant life under lockdown have affected how we conduct our daily lives forcing us to reflect on the most basic questions concerning life and mortality. Best of Fest! encore performance streams Sunday, June 27 at 4:00 pm (PDT).

All shows are available on demand for 72 hours. Tickets $15.99. Buy tickets and for information whitefiretheatre.com or 818-687-8559.