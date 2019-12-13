Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Presents ART GARFUNKEL: IN CLOSE UP

Global pop icon Art Garfunkel appears at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts as part of his intimate and deeply personal world tour, In Close Up, that features the famed folk singer performing Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits and covers as well as reading excerpts from his book, What Is It All But Luminous, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 7:00 pm, in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis. Associated Press describes his memoir, which reveals his evolution as a musician and a man and his collaboration with Paul Simon that became one of the most successful singing duos in history, as "a charming book of prose and poetry. . . witty, candid, and wildly imaginative . . . A highly intelligent man trying to make sense of his extraordinary life."

Simon recently said to Nashville Scene about his current world tour, "I don't look at it as a tour. I just look at it as: 'This is what I do.' I go out on the road and I do shows. I love it."

"Art Garfunkel is a true music legend," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "With a career that spans over half a century, he continues to touch audiences everywhere with his exceptional voice and undeniable artistic charisma. It is an honor to present him at The Wallis."

Garfunkel began his career in 1956, working solo until 1963 when he met Simon and formed "Simon and Garfunkel." The duo, which garnered a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003, would go on to carve out their space in pop music lore but split in 1970 due to creative differences. The two still made some legendary music, and they reunited a few times to give fans a taste of the magic between them. Now, Garfunkel performs solo, again, and though he hasn't released any new material, he is one of the rare artists who don't have to, as his work stands on the merits of greatness. His image and Signature Sound remain among the most instantly recognizable in popular music.

Tickets, $39 to $125, are sold out but a wait list is available.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Presents

Art Garfunkel: In Close Up

Art Garfunkel, along with a guitarist and keyboardist, performs Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits, and select covers and reads excerpts from his book, What Is It All But Luminous.

Sunday, January 12, 2020, 7:00 pm

Running time is 1 hour and 40 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90210



$39 to $125 (prices subject to change; SOLD OUT - wait list available)

www.thewallis.org/Garfunkel

310.746.4000

Box Office - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210





